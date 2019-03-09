Gary Lineker reacts to Darren Moore’s sacking from WBA

West Brom have sacked their manager Darren Moore today.
The club confirmed the decision on their official website. Assistants Graeme Jones and Wayne Jacobs will also follow Moore on his way out of the club.
The decision is certainly shocking because Moore has done a good job at WBA so far.
The Baggies are currently fourth in the table and they are still in the title race.
WBA’s statement on their website claims that Moore has failed to live up to the expectations and he has not fulfilled the board’s objectives this season.
The fans will be distraught with the decision at this stage of the season.
The Baggies have a great chance of securing promotion and Moore’s surprise exit could jeopardize that.
It will be interesting to see if they bring in an experienced manager to replace Moore now.
Former Premier League star and popular pundit Gary Lineker seems very surprised with the decision and he has given his immediate reaction to the sacking on Twitter.
His tweet read:
What???? Darren Moore sacked? You’re 4th. 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/OPY237FNtT
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 9, 2019
Ian Wright has reacted to the decision as well.
Darren Moore sacked at West Brom why ? They’re 4th ! What’s he done? 😳
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 9, 2019