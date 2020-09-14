Gary Lineker reacts to claim that Newcastle United’s Andy Carroll would start for England ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane if he had been luckier with injuries

Newcastle United kicked off the new Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday, with goals from summer arrivals Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick handing the Magpies a first opening day victory in eight years.

Andy Carroll also played a huge role in the win, with his physicality and aerial prowess proving too much for the Hammers to handle.





The clash was the 31-year-old’s fifth Premier League start since his return to St. James’ Park last summer, and Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce would hope he can stay fit for the majority of the campaign.

Fitness issues have stopped Carroll from having a fulfilled career, and an Arsenal fan on Twitter reckoned he would have been a starter for England ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane if he had been luckier with injuries.

BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was having none of it, though, quickly shutting down the audacious claim with one word.

Delete. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 13, 2020

While an injury-free Carroll would be a joy to watch, his chances of pipping Kane to the Three Lions starting berth would always be slim.

The Tottenham star has been an undisputed starter for club and country for a couple of years, and that isn’t likely to change anytime soon given his quality and consistency.

Kane’s side kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 loss to Everton yesterday, and in all truth, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho could do with a direct striker in the mould of the Newcastle man in his squad.