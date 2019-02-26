Gary Lineker reacts to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester appointment

Brendan Rodgers has been confirmed as the manager of Leicester City football club.
The former Celtic boss has replaced Claude Puel and he has signed a contract until 2020.
It will be interesting to see if he can transform the Foxes’ fortunes now. Leicester are on a poor run and Rodgers will be expected to turn it around and finish the season strongly.
The former Liverpool manager has done well in the Premier League in the past and he will be relishing his new challenge at the King Power Stadium.
The move has been confirmed by Leicester on their official website and Rodgers has spoken to the media after his arrival.
He said: “I’m very privileged and honoured to be here as Leicester City manager and I’ll give my life to make the supporters proud of their club. Together, we’ll be stronger and I’m looking forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to make the right steps forward.”
Former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker has shared his instant reaction to the appointment on his Twitter account.
His tweet read: “Great news. Terrific appointment. A warm welcome to Brendan Rodgers. “
Rodgers was a tremendous success at Celtic and Leicester fans will be hoping for more of the same from their new manager.
His attacking brand of football should excite the fans and they will be looking forward to their next game.