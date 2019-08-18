Gary Lineker reacts on Twitter as Lucas Moura grabs equalizer for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, but they were close to leaving without a point until VAR saved the day.
Gabriel Jesus appeared to have sealed a last-gasp win for Pep Guardiola’s side only for the goal to be struck off after replays confirmed that Aymeric Laporte’s hand hit the ball during the build-up.
City were the better team all day, ending the clash with 30 shots on goal, while Tottenham mustered just three.
Spurs scored from both of their shots on target, but it took the individual brilliance of Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura.
The Argentine drew Mauricio Pochettino’s men level three minutes after City’s opener, while the Brazilian came off the bench to grab Spurs’ second equalizer during the second-half.
Moura headed home from a corner just 19 seconds after coming on as a substitute, and it proved crucial for the visitors in the end.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was impressed with the heroics of the Tottenham forward, and here is how he reacted to it on Twitter:
Lucas comes on and scores with Moura less his first touch.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 17, 2019
Spurs were outclassed by an obviously superior Man. City side, but Pochettino will be glad to have nicked a point.
The North Londoners are hoping to challenge for the Premier League title this term, but they have to do better going forward, and it will be interesting to see how they fare in the end.