Gary Lineker reacts on Twitter after Liverpool win vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool are edging closer to securing their first Premier League title in 30 years after beating Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday.

After the goalless Merseyside derby at Everton on Sunday, the Reds returned to their old best at Anfield, producing a ruthless display against Roy Hodgson’s side.





After the match, former England striker turned popular football pundit Gary Lineker has shared his reaction on Twitter. He has described Jurgen Klopp’s team as a ‘great side’ and that they are ‘worthy champions’.

What a great side @LFC are. The long wait is almost over. Absolutely the right decision to finish the Premier League and crown these worthy champions. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 24, 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring with a superb free-kick after 22 minutes. Mohamed Salah picked up a delightful pass from Fabinho to make it 2-0 before the break.

Fabinho, who looked rusty and out of form since his return from injury, also played with confidence and produced a spectacular goal when he drilled a rising right-foot finish past Wayne Hennessey from more than 30 yards away.

Sadio Mane got his name on the scoresheet as well with a fantastic finish as Liverpool picked up all three points.

With this result, the Reds now need one more win to lift the Premier League trophy. However, they may not have to wait that long.

Manchester City, who are playing today against Chelsea, must now win at Stamford Bridge on Thursday to further delay the inevitability of Liverpool’s coronation as Premier League champions.