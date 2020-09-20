Gary Lineker reacts as Tottenham Hotspur tear Southampton to shreds

Tottenham Hotspur tore Southampton apart at the St. Mary’s Stadium this afternoon following an electrifying second-half that produced five goals.

The hosts opened the scoring through Danny Ings, but Spurs were drawn level through Son Heung-Min on the stroke of half-time.





The visitors ran riot after play resumed, running out 5-2 winners in the end, with Harry Kane providing four assists and scoring once as his South Korean teammate grabbed four goals.

Both Spurs stars were in the form of their lives in the final third, and boss Jose Mourinho will hope they keep it up going forward.

Kane is only the sixth player to assist four goals in a single Premier League game, and the first English player to do so, and that is coming after he assisted just two league goals in the entirety of last season.

It is also the first time in Premier League history that one player has assisted another four times in a single match, and Son finally grabbed his first EPL hat-trick.

BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker took to Twitter to react thus to the feats of the Tottenham duo:

Four goals for Son with 4 assists for Kane. That has to be a first? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 20, 2020

Spurs return to Premier League next weekend with a game against Newcastle United, and they will hope to pick up another valuable win.