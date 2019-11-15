Gary Lineker reacts as Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane nets hat-trick against Montenegro and overtakes Alan Shearer in England’s all-time scoring list

England secured qualifications for Euros 2020 in style, putting seven goals past Montenegro at Wembley last night as the country marked their 1000th game with an emphatic victory. Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was in electric form against the visitors, grabbing a hat-trick in 19 minutes as the Three Lions went 5-0 up in the opening 45 minutes. The Spurs now has 31 goals in 44 games for his country, surpassing the likes of Alan Shearer (30) and becoming England’s sixth all-time top scorer. It’s a very impressive return and record as they come, and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has reacted thus to the achievement on Twitter:
A first half hat trick for @HKane and he goes past @alanshearer in the list of @England goal-scorers. I would suggest, for context, that Shearer’s goals would’ve been scored against significantly stronger opposition.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 14, 2019