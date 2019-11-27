Gary Lineker reacts as Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane becomes fastest player ever to score 20 Champions League goals as Rio Ferdinand praises Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho’s first Champions League game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur ended in a 4-2 victory, with his side coming from two goals down to defeat Greek side Olympiacos.
1 – Tottenham's 4-2 win vs Olympiakos was the first time ever a team managed by José Mourinho had come from two goals down to win in a Champions League game – he had lost the previous 13 games he’d been 2+ goals behind in. Spirit. pic.twitter.com/rkRK68qe5W
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2019
It’s the first time ever a team managed by the Portuguese had come from two goals down to win in a Champions League game having lost the previous 13 games he had been more than 2 goals behind in.
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reacted to the Spurs win with this funny tweet:
Jose’s At The Wheel…..
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 27, 2019
Dele Alli’s goal ensured Spurs halved the deficit heading into the break, while Serge Aurier and Harry Kane finished the job in the second-half, with the striker setting a Champions League record with his brace.
The Tottenham hitman became the fastest player ever to score 20 goals in the history of the elite European competition, reaching the milestone in just 24 games.
Kane surpassed Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero who took 26 games,
20 – Harry Kane has scored 20 Champions League goals in just 24 appearances – the fastest a player has reached 20 goals in the competition's history. Heroic. pic.twitter.com/vgpkIIXLl1
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2019
Former Tottenham striker and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was impressed with Kane’s heroics, reacting thus to the incredible record on Twitter:
4-2 to Spurs and @HKane becomes the quickest player ever to score their first 20 Champions League goals. He’s done it in 24 matches, beating Del Piero who did it in 26 games.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 26, 2019
Great goal for @HKane with a brilliant assist from the ball-boy, thanked delightedly by José Mourinho: pic.twitter.com/E9m68dpSe9
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 26, 2019
Mourinho’s surge continues thanks to Serge. 2 down to 3-2 up.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 26, 2019
Spurs have secured their place in the knockout rounds of the competition having picked up 10 points from five games in Group B, and will travel to Germany to face group leaders Bayern Munich in the last game of the stage in a fortnight.