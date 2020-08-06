Gary Lineker reacts as Tottenham Hotspur appoint Ledley King as first-team assistant

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of former club skipper and centre-back Ledley King as a first-team assistant to manager Jose Mourinho’s backroom team.

The 39-year-old replaces tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho, who has departed, in the set-up after Mourinho was impressed with how he helped out with training the defenders during the enforced break, and King will hope to make Spurs tick at the back next term and going forward.





The former centre-back is expected to play a more prominent role in preparation for games and specific opponents, and the team could do with his defensive expertise after shipping 47 league goals last term.

King will also take on the role of supporting the academy players as they look to make the step up to the first team, and his mentorship will go a long way as he is Spurs through and through.

BBC Match of the Day Presenter and former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker has reacted thus to the appointment on Twitter:

King spent 13 years playing for Spurs, making over 320 appearances and helping them to the League Cup in 2008.

He hung up the boots in 2012 due to persistent chronic knee injuries that plagued much of his career and has remained a Club Ambassador since.