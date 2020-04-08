Gary Lineker reacts as Newcastle United loanee Danny Rose donates to the NHS

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, currently on loan at Newcastle United, has made donations to the NHS twice within the last week.
Our super sleuths have scoured the evidence and identified that @SpursOfficial's amazing Danny Rose is our incredibly generous mystery donor.😍
Here he is saying a *huge thankyou* to NorthMid and other NHS heroes.
And wash your hands, stay indoors, and help the NHS stay safe. pic.twitter.com/wFCRIgQY3T
— North Mid Hospital (@NorthMidNHS) April 3, 2020
The England international first made an anonymous donation of £19,000 to North Middlesex Hospital last week before sending Dominos Pizza to them earlier this week.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was impressed with the nice gesture of the Magpies star, reacting thus on Twitter:
Another example of a footballer doing their bit. 👏🏻 https://t.co/4ks0HPvOCP
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 8, 2020
Rose’s Tottenham career appears to be all but over following his loan move to Newcastle in January, and a permanent move to the Saint James’ Park outfit appears to be on the cards at the end of the season.
Premier League players have come under criticism for not making a decision to take a pay-cut yet, with many calling them out on social media.
Both Spurs and Newcastle have moved to furlough staff onto the Government’s job retention scheme due to the financial hardship the coronavirus pandemic has caused, and they are hoping their players will take pay cuts in order to help them.
It remains to be seen if/when that will happen, but it hasn’t stopped Rose from contributing his quota, and more players will definitely be motivated to follow suit.