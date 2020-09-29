Gary Lineker reacts as Leicester close to signing Wesley Fofana

Gary Lineker has said that Wesley Fofana would be an interesting signing for Leicester City, after latest reports emerged as the Foxes are close to signing the centre-back.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old is close to joining the Foxes.





Romano claims that talks have been progressing between St Etienne and Leicester for Fofana, with a fee of around €40m plus add ons being mentioned.

The Guardian journalist has added that personal terms have been already agreed.

Now Lineker has taken to Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:

Interesting acquisition this would be. Gets more right than anyone does @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/ISoPeZ8YEQ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 29, 2020

According to reports from Leicester Mercury, Leicester City have had an offer accepted for the Saint-Etienne centre-back.

The report claims that they have made a breakthrough this week with Saint-Etienne, with the offer of €35m (£32m) plus €5m (£4.5m) in add-ons, has been accepted.

It has been claimed in the French media that just a few more details need to be finalised, but confirmation of the deal could come as soon as Wednesday.

Leicester City are also interested in signing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

According to reports from Daily Mail, Leicester City are now close to signing the defender.

Burnley are willing to sell the player for £37 million and Leicester are prepared to submit a fresh offer after their opening bid of £30 million was turned down.