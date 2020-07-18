Gary Lineker reacts as Leeds United clinch Premier League promotion

BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has reacted on Twitter after Leeds United sealed Premier League promotion.

The Whites will be playing top-flight football for the first time since 2004, and the former Leicester City star can’t wait to have them back after a 16-year absence.





Leeds still have two Championship games to go, but West Bromwich Albion losing 2-1 at Huddersfield Town yesterday was enough to hand them automatic promotion.

The Elland Road outfit came close last term but stuttered right at the end of the campaign, finishing in the play-offs zone and missing out on a place in the finals to Derby County.

The coronavirus pandemic also threatened their promotion ambitions as some Premier League sides were initially against the idea of relegation.

Leeds have secured 26 wins and nine defeats in 44 Championship games, and they will be playing at a level where they rightfully belong come 2020-21.

Lineker is looking forward to having their games on MOTD, reacting thus to their promotion.

Congratulations to @LUFC on gaining promotion. Look forward to introducing you on @BBCMOTD next season. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 18, 2020

When Leeds were relegated in 2004 they were joined by Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Foxes have since won the Premier League after a stint in the League One, while Wolves have back up twice.

The Elland Road outfit will look to now establish themselves as a mainstay in the Premier League and fans will hope they can start challenging for Europe immediately as Sheffield United did after promotion last term.