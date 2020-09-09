Gary Lineker reacts as Kevin de Bruyne wins PFA Player of the Year

Former great England striker turned popular football pundit Gary Lineker took to social networking site Twitter to congratulate Kevin de Bruyne for winning the PFA Player of the Year award for the 2019/20 season.

The 29-year-old is arguably one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and he was just brilliant last season for Manchester City.





Lineker has congratulated him on Twitter, adding the award is ‘much deserved’.

The Belgian is the first Manchester City player to win the award since its inception at the end of the 1973-74 season.

De Bruyne beat last year’s winner Virgil van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane, Henderson, and City team-mate Raheem Sterling to the award voted for by his fellow players.

The Belgium international scored 16 goals and provided 23 assists in all competitions for Manchester City last season.

Despite his heroics, City failed to win the Premier League title last season. Interestingly, for the third consecutive year, the top award for the men’s category went to a player whose team did not win the Premier League title.

Alexander-Arnold won the men’s young player of the year award, while Marcus Rashford won a PFA merit award for his work combating child food poverty.