Gary Lineker reacts as Harry Kane skips pre-season training with Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has not returned to pre-season training as expected.

Kane has been heavily linked with Manchester City, and his decision to return to Spurs has only added to the speculation surrounding his future.

Former Tottenham star Gary Lineker has claimed that it would be a real shame if the player tries to force a move away from his boyhood club.

It will be a real shame if this is an ugly divorce. Will be much better for both the club and @HKane if an harmonious settlement can be achieved. https://t.co/0qibF1kQbQ — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 2, 2021

We recently covered reports stating that Kane has a gentleman’s agreement with Daniel Levy regarding a summer exit.

However, the Spurs chairman is reluctant to sanction his departure to City.

The England international wants to join a club capable of winning major trophies after failing to do so with Spurs.

Kane is 28-years-old, and it is understandable why he is desperate to win silverware.

The Tottenham striker will have seen the success his former teammates have enjoyed since leaving the London club.

Kyle Walker and Christian Eriksen have won league titles since leaving Spurs and Kane will want to follow in their footsteps.

He is undoubtedly the best player at the club, and his departure would be a massive blow to Tottenham’s ambitions for next season.

