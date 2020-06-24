Gary Lineker reacts as Harry Kane grabs 137th league goal for Tottenham Hotspur against West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur secured a valuable 2-0 win over West Ham United last night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, keeping their hopes of playing Champions League football next season alive.

Davinson Sanchez forced Tomas Soucek to score an own goal following a Giovani lo Celso corner in the 64th minute before Harry Kane secured all three points with a fine strike eight minutes from time.





It was the striker’s first goal since New Year’s day and his 12th league goal of the campaign having spent the last few months getting back to full fitness following an injury.

Kane has now scored 137 goals in 200 Premier League games for Tottenham, and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero (138) is the only player in the history of the competition to have scored more after 200 games for a club.

It was the perfect response the Spurs star could have given after Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson claimed he would struggle for goals under manager Jose Mourinho’s style of play.

Kane is one of the best finishers on the planet and there was no way he was going to miss when through on goal.

He buried his effort into a corner, leaving West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski with no chance, and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker reacted thus to the goal and his doubters on Twitter:

There are players that you know will score when they’re one-on-one with the keeper, @HKane is one of them. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 23, 2020

No one with any understanding of the art of centre forward play would doubt the ability of @HKane. If you do doubt him, then you haven’t got a clue. https://t.co/QrnKjjq2oz — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 23, 2020

Spurs return to action next Tuesday (July 2) with a trip to Sheffield United, and the result of the six-pointer could have a huge say on their chances of finishing in the top-five.