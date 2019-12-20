Blog Teams Arsenal Gary Lineker reacts as Arsenal appoint Mikel Arteta as head coach

20 December, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News

Arsenal have appointed their former midfielder Mikel Arteta as their new head coach and permanent successor to Unai Emery, handing him a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 37-year-old leaves his role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City to return to North London.

Arteta was in running for the job following Arsene Wenger’s departure, but Arsenal went for Emery instead.

The former Sevilla boss was fired last month following an unimpressive start to the season, and Freddie Ljungberg was put in temporary charge.

Arteta’s only managerial experience comes from his time at City where he has spent the last three years assisting Guardiola.

Many reckon it is a huge gamble, and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has reacted to the appointment on Twitter, sending his best wishes to the Spaniard:

The former Arsenal captain played for the side for five seasons, leaving in 2016 to link up with Pep at City, and many believe that his knowledge of the club gives him a huge advantage.

