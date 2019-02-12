Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Gary Lineker raves about Wolves’ fighting mentality

Gary Lineker raves about Wolves’ fighting mentality

12 February, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


Wolves did very well to earn a point at home to Newcastle United last night.

The visitors seemed destined to win the game but Willy Boly’s late attempt earned Nuno’s side a point.

Wolves did well throughout the game and they could have easily won it on another day. The newly promoted side continue to impress in the Premier League.

Their mentality has been exceptional this season and that has produced late goals for them this season.

Gary Lineker seemed blown away by Wolves’ determination and mentality. The popular pundit took to Twitter to lavish praise on Nuno Espirito Santo’s men for not giving up.

His tweet read:

Wolves fans will be delighted with the character shown by their players.

The Molineux outfit will be looking to improve on their mistakes last night and finish the season strongly now. They have a great opportunity to finish in the top seven and it would be a superb achievement considering the fact that they were promoted in the summer.

Wolves have taken to the Premier League like a duck to water and they have the resources to lay the foundations of a formidable side in the long run.

Big week for Swansea City with Leeds United and FA Cup tests
Newcastle fans react to DeAndre Yedlin's display vs Wolves

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com