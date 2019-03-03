Gary Lineker raves about West Ham’s Declan Rice

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice had a fantastic outing against Newcastle yesterday.
The defensive midfielder put in a composed performance at the heart of the midfield and he managed to score a fantastic headed goal as well.
Former Premier League star and popular pundit Gary Lineker has lavished praise on the England midfielder after the game.
Lineker likened him to the West Ham legend, Billy Bonds, as well.
His tweet read: “Another young English talent gives
@WestHamUtd the lead. Got a bit of Billy Bonds about him has Declan Rice.”
Another young English talent gives @WestHamUtd the lead. Got a bit of Billy Bonds about him has Declan Rice.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 2, 2019
Declan Rice has been in phenomenal form this season and he has managed to establish himself as a key player for Pellegrini.
The midfielder will be delighted to hear these comments from former players, especially the similarity to Billy Bonds.
Rice will be hoping to continue his development and finish the season strongly with the Hammers now.
West Ham have had an inconsistent start to the season but they have improved a lot in the recent weeks. Pellegrini will be determined to secure a top half finish now.