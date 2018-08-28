Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Gary Lineker raves about Tottenham’s performance vs Man Utd

28 August, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Former Tottenham player Gary Lineker was very pleased with his former club’s performance against Manchester United last night.

The BBC pundit took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the game.

His tweets read:

 

The Londoners picked up a morale-boosting 3-0 win over the Red Devils and Pochettino will be delighted with his side’s perfect start to the season.

Despite the issue with their transfer business and the new stadium, Spurs’ performances have not been affected. They have won all of their Premier League games so far.

Pochettino will want his side to challenge for the title this season and these are the performances that could give them the confidence and momentum to push Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho’s side are in a slump right now and the Portuguese manager will need to figure out a way fast. The Red Devils are already six points behind the likes of Liverpool and Spurs. They cannot afford too many more slip ups now.

