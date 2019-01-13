Gary Lineker raves about Everton’s Lucas Digne

Popular pundit Gary Lineker has lavished praise on the Everton defender Lucas Digne for his performance against Bournemouth.
The Toffees managed to win 2-0 against Eddie Howe’s side earlier today and Digne put in a solid shift at left back. The Frenchman provided an assist as well.
Digne has been one of the best left backs in the league this season and Lineker tweeted that the former Barcelona man is a quality full back. He also hailed the business as an excellent signing.
His tweet read:
What an excellent signing Lucas Digne has been for @Everton. Quality fullback. 👍🏻
The defender will be delighted with these comments from ex-professionals and he will be looking to build on this.
Everton needed to sign a proper replacement for fan favourite Leighton Baines and so far Lucas Digne has been fantastic.
Marco Silva will be hoping that his left back can get better with time.
Everton will be hoping to secure a similar quality player at right back as well. Seamus Coleman is past his peak and the Toffees need to bring someone better and younger.