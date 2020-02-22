Blog Competitions English Premier League Gary Lineker raves about Burnley’s Dwight McNeil

Gary Lineker raves about Burnley’s Dwight McNeil

22 February, 2020 Burnley, English Premier League

Burnley secured back to back wins in the Premier League after beating AFC Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday at Turf Moor.

After a 0-0 first-half, the Clarets took the lead through Matej Vydra who has now scored in back to back games. Vydra got himself into a very good position to score in the first half as well, but couldn’t find the net.

Bournemouth thought they had equalised through Harry Wilson but VAR judged that Adam Smith had used his upper arm to control the ball in the build-up to the move.

Not only was the goal disallowed but Burnley was given a penalty. Jay Rodriguez scored the resulting spot-kick to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Popular football pundit Gary Lineker took to Twitter to express his reaction.

Dwight McNeil hit the inside of the post, and a few moments later he scored a beauty with a long-range effort with his left foot. Lineker hailed him as a ‘very talented’ player, and described his goal as a ‘stunning finish’.

Burnley have now moved to 8th in the table with 37 points. They enjoyed only 41% of possession and attempted 16 shots during the game of which they managed to keep 10 on target, according to BBC Sport.

