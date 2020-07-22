Gary Lineker predicts England call-up for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood

Gary Lineker has predicted on Twitter that Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will get an England call-up soon.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and England international striker made the comment while watching Greenwood in action for United in their Premier League game against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.





The 18-year-old forward scored for the Red Devils six minutes into the second half, as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The England Under-21 international has now scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season, and the teenager has also found the net five times in the Europa League, once in the FA Cup and once in the EFL Cup for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Won’t be long before Greenwood gets the green-light for @England. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 22, 2020

Rising star

Greenwood is having a wonderful season, as the 18-year-old forward has emerged as a rising star.

The England Under-21 international has already established himself in the United first-team squad.

If the teenager continues to progress, then he could well be leading the line for the Red Devils as soon as next season.

Greenwood is a very good goalscorer, and his all-round game is also brilliant, and if he continues to improve and progress, then he could become one of the best players in the world in the coming years.