Gary Lineker praises West Ham forward Felipe Anderson on Twitter

After four games without a win, West Ham returned to winning ways after beating Burnley 4-2 at the London Stadium in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
Felipe Anderson, finally, produced a top class performance and scored two goals for the club, as the Hammers earned all three points.
Former England striker and popular football pundit, Gary Lineker took to twitter to shower praise on the Brazilian winger, who joined West Ham in the summer from Lazio.
The legendary England striker has hailed him as a “good player” as he scored his second goal of the match.
Felipe Anderson has restored @WestHamUtd’s lead. What a good player he is.
West Ham made a bright start and took the lead within the first 10 minutes through Marko Arnautovic.
Joe Hart made some good saves during the game, and kept Burnley in the game. Johann Berg Gudmundsson equalised on the brink of half time to frustrate the home fans.
West Ham restored the lead at 68 minutes through Anderson. Chris Wood thumped in a header to bring Burnley back into the game again.
Anderson took full advantage of some sloppy defending to score his second six minutes from time, before Hernandez completed the victory with a fine finish in injury time.