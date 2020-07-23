Gary Lineker praises Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Gary Lineker has praised Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on Twitter.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton striker was impressed with the display produced by Alexander-Arnold during Liverpool’s 5-3 victory over Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.





The 21-year-old right-back curled home a brilliant kick and provided a brilliant cross for the Reds’ fourth.

Stunning freekick from @trentaa98. The most talented right back in the world. Almost too good for the position. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 22, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Chelsea on Wednesday evening, Alexander-Arnold took one shot which was on target and ended in goal, provided two assists, had a pass accuracy of 76.8%, took 86 touches, attempted one dribble, made two tackles, one interception and four clearances, and put in five crosses.

So far this season, the England international right-back has made 35 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool, scoring four goals and providing 13 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The young right-back also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Merseyside outfit this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won the Premier League title this season and will be determined to make it two league titles in a row in 2020-21.

Liverpool will also be looking to win the Champions League next season.