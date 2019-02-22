Gary Lineker pokes fun at Tottenham after Chelsea get two-transfer window ban

Chelsea have been handed a transfer ban by FIFA for the next two transfer windows for breaching rules around the transfer of minors.
The west London club currently have 41 players out on loan, including January signing Christian Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund, and they could be forced to bring some of them back as a result of their ban.
Former Tottenham Hotspur striker and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker reckons Chelsea should be fine after his former club went the last two transfer windows without making a signing.
Here is how he reacted to the news on Twitter, and he couldn’t help but poke fun at Spurs.
Chelsea have been given a two-transfer window ban for breaching rules around the transfer of minors. Spurs have just completed their two window ban and have been fine…..I know, it wasn’t a ban.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 22, 2019
Tottenham made history last summer after becoming the first English top-flight club not to make any signings in the off-season since the inception of the transfer window.
The north London club were expected to do transfer business last month following injuries to some key players, but they opted not to, and it remains to be seen if the current squad can challenge strongly across the Premier League and Champions League for the remainder of 2018-19.
Tottenham are short of transfer funds at the moment having invested heavily in building a new stadium, and manager Mauricio Pochettino should be praised for doing an excellent job with his current squad despite the lack of additions.