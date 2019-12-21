Gary Lineker & Paraguay national team react to Miguel Almiron’s first goal for Newcastle United against Crystal Palace

Newcastle United beat Crystal Palace at Saint James’ Park on Saturday evening to bag their seventh Premier League victory of the season, with Miguel Almiron’s first-ever goal for the Magpies getting the job done.
The Paraguayan opened his Newcastle account in the 83rd minute, pouncing on Andy Carroll’s headed cross to volley home.
It took him 27 league games, but Almiron finally scored for the Toons, and the strike proved very crucial, sending them to ninth place in the table.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was delighted with the fact that the Paraguay international finally broke his duck, reacting thus on Twitter:
Almiron has scored for @NUFC ….honestly.
The Paraguay national team was also pleased with their winger’s goal, reacting thus via their official handle:
Shout it, Miguel! With Almirón’s goal, Newcastle defeated Crystal Palace 1 to 0. We celebrate with you the first of all the goals that will come!
¡Gritalo, Miguel! 💪🏻
Con gol de Almirón, @NUFC derrotó 1 a 0 al Crystal Palace por la fecha 18 de la @premierleague. ¡Celebramos contigo el primero de todos los goles que vendrán! ⚽😃💪🏻#ElSueñoQueNosUne 🇵🇾 https://t.co/DILFmK9Ve4
A Twitter account that had trolled Almiron because of his drought since August finally got replied by Newcastle’s official handle on the social media micro-blogging platform:
The 25-year-old joined Newcastle from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United for a then-club record £20 million in January, and a lot had been expected of him.
Almiron arrived at SJP on the back of 13 goals and 11 assists in 37 league games in 2018, and fans will hope today’s goal is the first of many going forward.