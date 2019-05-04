Gary Lineker mocks Spurs’ red cards with hilarious tweet

Tottenham Hotspur’s top-four chances were dealt a huge blow following their 1-0 loss at the hands of AFC Bournemouth on Saturday in the penultimate match of the 2018-19 English Premier League campaign.
With Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all breathing down Spurs’ neck for the remaining two Champions League berths, manager Mauricio Pochettino’s men have to win their last game of the campaign (against Everton) or win the Champions League in order to play in Europe’s elite competition next season.
The visitors ended the game with nine men after Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth were shown their marching orders in the 43rd and 48th minute respectively, and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker couldn’t help but poke fun at the north London side with a hilarious tweet.
May the Foyth be with you in the dressing room Son.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 4, 2019
Spurs could end up missing out on next season’s Champions League if they finish outside the top four and also fail to win this season’s edition of the competition, and that will be a huge blow on the club, as they could lose some of their top players during the summer transfer window as a result.