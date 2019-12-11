Gary Lineker, Micheal Owen and Peter Crouch comment on Mohamed Salah’s goal for Liverpool against Salzburg

Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League round of 16 with a 2-0 victory against Red Bull Salzburg last night, with second-half goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah getting the job done.
A defeat would have seen the Reds fail to advance, and the hosts were more than ready to stop them, with Erling Braut Haaland only failing to make most of his chances.
Keita’s header 12 minutes after play restarted handed Liverpool a relief, but Salah’s goal 100 seconds later completely allayed their fears.
The Egyptian had squandered a few chances earlier in the game, and he scored one of the most difficult goals to make up for his misses.
Salah went round the Salzburg goalkeeper before finding the net with his right (and weaker) foot from a tight angle outside the box.
The Liverpool star was scoring a right-footed goal from outside the box for the first time since moving to Europe from Egypt, and what an occasion to do it!
Gary Lineker, Micheal Owen and Peter Crouch were all impressed with the strike, reacting thus on Twitter:
An accurate finish from an acute angle from @MoSalah 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/39RKENqQB6
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 10, 2019
Love analysing goals and particularly impressed with Salah’s mental strength. To filter out 3 easier missed chances and still have the courage and belief to score the next one….👏👏👏 https://t.co/GFUknnbt0X
— michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 10, 2019
Right foot,at pace and curling away from goal 🔥 ridiculous https://t.co/XUGbsdpLTE
— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 10, 2019
Liverpool will find out their last-16 opponents on Monday when the draws are made, and it will be interesting to see how far they can go having reached the last two finals.