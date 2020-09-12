Gary Lineker makes worrying claim about Tottenham Hotspur

Former England striker turned popular football pundit Gary Lineker has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur may struggle to challenge for the top four.

Lineker claims that Liverpool and Manchester City are expected to fight for the title, while Chelsea and Manchester United are likely to be in the top four.





The BBC pundit expects Arsenal to put up a strong fight for the Champions League spot but Spurs may struggle to do so, as he feels their squad is a bit light.

“For me they [Arsenal] are more likely to trouble the top four than Tottenham,” wrote Lineker for The Sun.

“My old club have a few players who are coming towards the end and to me they look a bit light.

“And if Harry Kane or Son Heung-min got injured then they’d be really light, despite the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt Doherty.”

Lineker is absolutely spot on here. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho stated yesterday at the press conference that he needs to sign a striker this summer.

The north London club have been linked with a host of strikers for the past 12 months or so, but so far they haven’t been able to sign a good back-up striker for Kane.

Spurs have signed three players this summer – Joe Hart, Doherty, and Hojbjerg – but many feel that they still need more signings.

Danny Rose, who has not been assigned a shirt number, is heading for the exit door, and Spurs would require a left-back as well.

Mourinho has won trophies at every club he has managed and Spurs are expected to do well in his second season. But with the current squad, he may struggle to get them into the top four.