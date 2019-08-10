Gary Lineker lavishes praise on Tottenham signing Sessegnon

Tottenham signed Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham on deadline day.
The young winger wanted to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side this summer and he has got his wish.
Former Spurs ace Gary Lineker has now lavished praise on the youngster after he completed the transfer.
The popular pundit tweeted that Sessegnon is a very talented footballer and he hopes the youngster will flourish at Tottenham.
His tweet read:
Very talented young player. Hope he flourishes at @SpursOfficial https://t.co/AZWunZsfoe
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 8, 2019
It will be interesting to see what role he plays at Spurs this season.
Sessegnon can play as a winger as well as a left-back. He could provide valuable depth in both positions for Pochettino.
The 19-year-old is better as a winger and Pochettino will look to develop him accordingly over the next few seasons.
The youngster had a mixed season with Fulham in the Premier League last year and he will be hoping to make his mark with Spurs now. He has the talent to shine at this level and he will be determined to prove himself.
Sessegnon is in a far better team now and he will be expected to play to his potential this season.