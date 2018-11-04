Blog Competitions English Premier League Gary Lineker gives his verdict on Wolves vs Tottenham

Tottenham bounced back in the Premier League with a 3-2 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday.

Spurs defender Juan Foyth conceded two penalties on his Premier League debut, but Mauricio Pochettino said he was impressed with his overall performance.

Recently Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville criticised Spurs after they lost 1-0 against Manchester City in their last game, saying the north London club were pathetic.

Former England striker turned popular football pundit Gary Lineker took a sly dig at the comment, with a witty post on Twitter:

Lineker also felt bad for Wolves. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side produced great fighting spirit, and scored two goals after going 3-0 down.

In fact, they have every right to feel aggrieved at the officials after Raul Jimenez’s goal in the 37th minute was wrongly disallowed by an offside flag. Lineker criticised it on Twitter:

Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura scored within the first 30 minutes to give a 2-0 lead at the break. After the hour mark Harry Kane scored to make it 3-0.

Wolves came back strongly, with Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez scoring from the spot after two fouls by 20-year-old Foyth.

