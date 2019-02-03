Gary Lineker comments on Marcus Rashford’s composure in front of goal

Manchester United secured a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, continuing their impressive resurgence under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
England international striker Marcus Rashford opened the scoring nine minutes into the game, just five minutes after missing a free header from less than three yards.
The 21-year-old has now scored eight league goals and registered six assists in 21 appearances this term.
Rashford, who became the second-youngest Manchester United player to reach 100 Premier League appearances has been sensational under Solskjaer, rediscovering the form that once made him a first-team regular under former manager Louis Van Gaal.
His earlier miss in the game would surely have earned him sticks from some United fans, but Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker can’t seem to wrap his head around why that keeps happening.
He tweeted thus at halftime:
Never understood these doubts about @MarcusRashford’s composure in front of goal. He’s always struck me as totally confident and calm in his finishing. Mature beyond his years.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 3, 2019
United’s are very much still in the top-four race having won seven and drawn one of their eight league games under Solskjaer, and only two points separate them from fourth-placed Chelsea.
The Red Devils play Fulham next before tough tests against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 first leg and league games versus Chelsea and Liverpool.
The three games will most likely define United’s campaign and probably the fate of Solskjaer as far as a landing the permanent job goes.