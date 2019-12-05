Gary Lineker comments on Liverpool’s title chances following Everton thrashing

Liverpool blew Everton away at Anfield last night, handing their Merseyside rivals a 5-2 defeat to restore their eight-point lead at the top of the English Premier League table.
Manager Jurgen Klopp made a couple of changes to his starting XI, and his side still strolled to comfortable victory nonetheless.
Liverpool could have scored more as they never stopped creating chances, and they proved their title credentials with a top performance.
The Reds are yet to lose a league game this season, drawing just once in 15 games, and they are clear favorites to land the title.
It’s a sentiment Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker shares, and he reacted thus on Twitter following last night’s win:
Liverpool showing that they’ll be able to cope with injuries to any of the front 3. Really difficult to envisage them not running away with the title this season.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 4, 2019
Leicester City are second in the table, while Manchester City are in third place – 11 points behind Liverpool.
It’s still a long way to go, though, but Klopp’s men are running away with the title, and the fact that they always find a way to win late in games speaks volume.
They have won all their big games so far, passing every tough test with ease, and it’s hard to see them dropping the momentum.
Liverpool finally have the quality squad depth needed to get the job done, and they should finally get over the finish line this term as they look to win their first EPL title.