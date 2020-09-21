Gary Lineker comments as Steve Parish insists Crystal Palace have not made a bid for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has asked Sky Sports to take down a report claiming the club have made a formal bid of £19 million plus £6 million in add-ons for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

He insists the news is a total fabrication from start to finish as the Eagles have not made any bid whatsoever for the England youth international.





We have asked Sky to take this down

as it is a total fabrication from start to finish. We have not made a bid formal or informal. https://t.co/uIusuAsDcW — Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) September 21, 2020

The news outlet further reported that the offer includes the option for Liverpool to have first refusal and buy the player back for £37 million in the future, but they have clearly made it all up given Parish’s reaction.

It’s not every time a club chief calls out Sky Sports, and BBC Match of the Day Presenter Gary Lineker is pleased with the move of the Palace majority owner, reacting thus to it on Twitter:

This happens all the time: rumours, gossip, guessing. When the deal doesn’t happen, as is invariably the case as often there was never any interest, it generates anger in fans who think the club have failed to get a deal done. More CEO’s/Chairmen should speak up like @CEO4TAG 👍🏻 https://t.co/RShEZk5FS9 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 21, 2020

The 20-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton, Newcastle and Sheffield United, and it’s safe to say Palace aren’t in the running for his signature.

Brewster scored 10 goals in 20 Championship games last season while on loan at Swansea City, but it remains to be seen if he is in the plans of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Given the quality of the attackers within his ranks and the recent addition of Diogo Jota, the German is expected to sanction an exit for the youngster, and if that will be a permanent or temporary one is unknown at the moment.