Gary Lineker claims Tottenham Hotspur’s summer transfer activity must be very frustrating for Mauricio Pochettino

The summer transfer window shuts by 5 pm on Thursday, and Tottenham Hotspur have made only one major addition to their squad.
A couple of deals are expected to be gotten over the line in the coming hours, but manager Mauricio Pochettino will definitely not be satisfied with the business done so far.
Spurs need to hit the ground running in the new Premier League campaign if they are to have a chance of strongly challenging Liverpool and Manchester City for the top prize, but they now have to wait for any new players, that will be arriving between now and transfer deadline, to blend in with the squad.
It’s not the ideal plan the Tottenham boss would have had in mind, and Match of the Day presenter and former club striker Gary Lineker reckons it must be very frustrating for him.
“I saw him a few months back and you could tell then that he was keen to bring in a few players because they have hardly signed anyone in the last couple of years,” the BBC pundit told Goal.
“Despite that, they are not far short of being a really, really top side and it must be very frustrating for him.
“There comes a point where Tottenham could drive away a seriously top coach and they have to be careful to make sure that doesn’t happen, but there are other factors in play here.”
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy hasn’t particularly backed Pochettino in the transfer market as much as the Argentine would have loved, and that could eventually push him out.
Tottenham came close to winning the Champions League last season, though, despite doing no business in January and last summer, and it will be interesting to see what they can do this term.
Tanguy Ndombele has arrived from Lyon to become the club’s new record signing, but Pochettino definitely wants more quality additions in order to finally win silverware, and if any will be arriving before tomorrow evening remains to be seen.