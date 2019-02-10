Gary Lineker claims Jose Mourinho was right when he said Manchester United would be back in the top four in the New Year

Manchester United secured their 15th Premier League win of the season with a 3-0 win over Fulham yesterday.
The victory means the Red Devils temporarily moved into fourth place in the table ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Chelsea later today.
A win or draw for the London side will see them reclaim the spot at the end of matchday 26, but United’s top-four chances remain alive nonetheless and regardless of what happens at the Etihad Stadium.
The Red Devils have been more than impressive under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and have won eight and drawn one of their last nine games.
Erstwhile manager Jose Mourinho claimed last November that Manchester United can be in top four by New Year and finish the campaign there, and with the Portuguese’s prediction now spot on, Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker wasted no time reminding United fans of the fulfilment of the “prophecy”.
Mourinho was right when he said @ManUtd would be back in the top 4 in the New Year.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 9, 2019
At the time of Mourinho’s prediction, the Old Trafford side sat in eighth place, seven points off fourth-placed Tottenham after 12 league games.
It came during the international break after United had suffered a 3-1 loss to Manchester City.
Mourinho could only lead the side to one league win afterwards, losing once and drawing thrice before his sack, and had he stayed in charge till this moment, it would have been impossible for the side to record such an impressive feat that they have done under Solskjaer.