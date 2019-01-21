Gary Lineker believes Watford disrespected Marco Silva with latest tweet

Watford fired Portuguese manager Marco Silva a year ago amidst claims that he was being tapped up by Everton.
The former Hull City boss has since moved to Goodison Park but hasn’t found life quite easy, with the Toffees struggling to hit expected heights this term.
Watford on the other hand have been impressive, with Silva’s replacement – Javi Gracia – doing pretty well.
Premier League legend Gary Lineker tweeted a year ago that the Hornets wouldn’t find a worthy replacement following the Portuguese’s sacking, and the club has now aimed a dig at him on Twitter.
This aged well…🤷♂️ https://t.co/UFEoQRUqbR
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 21, 2019
Lineker admitted that football always prove people wrong, but he believes Watford’s tweet is disrespectful towards Silva.
Yes, football can and will prove us wrong on many occasions, and I’ve already stated that that may be the case again here, but the sacking of managers is not something I often support and do find this tweet rather disrepectful of your former manager. https://t.co/wcfGYIycJE
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 21, 2019
Everton have managed to win eight out of 23 league games under Silva, drawing six and losing the other nine, while the Hornets have secured nine victories, six draws and eight losses under Garcia.
Watford are currently in seventh place on 33 points, four places about Everton who have accrued 30 points thus far.
Both sides played out a 2-2 draw when they met at the Goodison Park last month, and the visiting fans showed their displeasure at Silva.
The Everton boss shouldn’t expect a warm reception during next month’s return leg at Vicarage Road, and should Watford finish above the Merseysiders this season, it will surely be used as a stick to beat Silva next season.