Gary Lineker and Rio Ferdinand react to Tottenham’s performance vs Olymapiakos

Tottenham Hotspur started their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Olympiakos in Greece on Wednesday night.
Spurs threw away a two-goal lead and were forced to settle for a point in their Champions League Group B opener.
Harry Kane scored from the spot to give Spurs an early advantage before Lucas Moura scored a cracking goal from 20 yards out.
However, for the second time in three weeks, Spurs failed to preserve their lead, as they allowed Olympiakos to level the tie, with goals coming from Portuguese winger Daniel Podence and Mathieu Valbuena.
Tottenham’s performance led to criticism from pundits, including former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and former Spurs striker Gary Lineker.
BT Sport host Gary Lineker said: “Well that was what a little bit, what they call, Spursy.”
Ferdinand rightly pointed out that Mauricio Pochettino would be very disappointed with some individuals.
“As a team performance it was slack and lax, lacklustre, and as you said, really Spursy, really, if you want to put it like that,” he said on the show.
The former Spurs striker then moved to try and clarify his comment, saying: “Well, I didn’t want to put it like that.”
Pochettino has revealed that he was very disappointed with the performance, especially with how his side fared in the first half. The Argentine admitted that his players disrespected the game plan.
Tottenham will be back in action this Saturday when they face Leicester City in the Premier League.