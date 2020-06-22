Gary Lineker and Peter Reid react to Everton vs Liverpool result

Liverpool managed a 0-0 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday at Goodison Park.

It was hardly an entertaining performance from both sides, but Everton came really close to breaking the deadlock.





Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s close-range flick was kept out by Alisson before Tom Davies’ shot from the loose ball struck the post.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has showered heaps of praise on the Brazilian goalkeeper, saying the world-class goalkeeper should not be taken for granted.

After the match, legendary England striker turned popular football pundit, Gary Lineker took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:

Imagine if someone had told you at the start of the season that Liverpool would go 3.5 months without a win, yet still be 20+ points clear with 8 games left. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 21, 2020

Former Everton player Peter Reid also took to Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:

Never been a derby 💙❤️ — Peter Reid (@reid6peter) June 21, 2020

Alisson also saved well from Brazilian compatriot Richarlison. Likewise, Everton keeper Jordan Pickford saved well from Fabinho’s free-kick in the closing moments.

It was a rusty performance from both sides, and after 106 days out of action, Liverpool looked way short of their best.

James Milner has suffered a hamstring injury while Joel Matip also limped off. However, Klopp has Joe Gomez as an ideal replacement.

Liverpool now need five points to be sure of the Premier League title which would be their first top-flight trophy in 30 years.