Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher shower praises on Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold after Tottenham win

Liverpool bounced back from a goal down to put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword at Anfield on Sunday evening, maintaining their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Spurs raced into the lead through Harry Kane less than 50 seconds into the game, and despite having 10 shots on target and 76% of the possession, the Reds couldn’t get back into the game in the first half, with Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga thwarting their efforts.
However, their constant pressures yielded a result with Jordan Henderson equalizing six minutes after the break, while Mohamed Salah converted from the spot 15 minutes from time after Serge Aurier had felled Sadio Mane in the box.
It was another impressive display from Liverpool who continue to prove their title credentials.
In total, Jurgen Klopp’s men had 21 shots, including 13 on target and 15 from inside the box, and while the Spurs goalie emerged as the game’s man-of-the-match after making 12 saves, Reds’ right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold put in an impressive shift for the hosts.
The 21-year-old impressed Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, and here is how they reacted to his performance against Tottenham on Twitter:
I know I’ve said this a lot, and apologies if it’s wearisome, but crikey @trentaa98 is a magnificent footballer.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2019
Big win that after being one down, but never thought @LFC would not win that game at any stage today. Fabinho, Mane & TAA top class! #LIVTOT
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 27, 2019
Despite not assisting a goal, the England international remained an attacking threat all evening and kept both Son Heung-min and Danny Rose in check.
Alexander-Arnold ended the game with 130 touches while creating seven chances (both the most of any player), made 83 passes, four ball recoveries, two tackles, one block, one interception.