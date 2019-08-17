Gary Lineker and Ian Wright react as VAR rules out Manchester City late goal against Tottenham

Manchester City were held to a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur thanks to VAR and the new handball law.
Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead via Raheem Sterling 20 minutes into the game but were soon pegged back after three minutes as Erik Lamela drew Spurs level.
Man. City were the better side all game and soon regained the lead through Sergio Aguero 10 minutes prior to the break.
The Etihad Stadium outfit kicked off the second-half in high spirits, looking to seal all three points with more goals, but it was Tottenham who scored, with Lucas Moura grabbing the visitors’ equalizer 11 minutes after play restarted.
City continued to search for a winner, and they thought they had gotten one after Gabriel Jesus scored during injury time.
However, replays, via VAR, showed Aymeric Laporte’s hand had mistakenly touched the ball during the build-up, and the new handball rule meant the goal had to be cancelled despite the accidental handball.
The Premier League defending champions were left gutted by the decision, and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and Arsenal legend Ian Wright weren’t pleased with the decision either.
Here is how the duo reacted to it on Twitter:
The handball law gets sillier and sillier and made sillier by VAR.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 17, 2019
New handball law! Is this our game now?! 😡😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/SujfOVJ0mb
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 17, 2019
The new handball rule doesn’t take intention into account as long as it leads to a goal, and fans will hope FIFA can amend it soon enough.