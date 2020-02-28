Gary Lineker and Ian Wright react as Arsenal crash out of the Europa League following Olympiacos loss

Arsenal have crashed out of the Europa League following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Olympiacos in the second-leg of the last-32 at The Emirates last night.
The Gunners won 1-0 in the first-leg but Pape Abou Cisse’s 53rd-minute goal for the Greek side forced the game into extra-time.
Arsenal thought they had booked a place in the last-16 after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s bicycle-kick drew them level and put them 2-1 up on aggregate seven minutes from time.
However, Olympiacos left it late to break their hearts, with Youssef El Arabi’s 120th-minute winner ensuring the visitors went through on the away-goal rule.
Aubameyang missed a huge chance to draw Arsenal level once again a few seconds later, and the Gabonese was left distraught after the final whistle.
Gunners legend Ian Wright and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker have both reacted thus to the defeat on Instagram and Twitter respectively:
Blimey. Absolute shocker for @Arsenal 🤦🏻♂️
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 27, 2020
Arsenal are currently ninth in the Premier League table and seven points off the top-four with 11 games to go, and their chances of playing in the Champions League next season have been dealt a huge blow after last night’s Europa League exit.