Gary Lineker and Ian Wright drool over Arsenal talent Bukayo Saka

By
John Blake
-
Bukayo Saka

Popular football pundit Gary Lineker has showered heaps of praise on Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka after the Gunners earned a 3-1 win over Southampton.

The Gunners maintained their excellent run of Premier League form by coming from behind to beat the Saints on Tuesday night at St Mary’s.


Arsenal missed a glorious chance to take the lead in the opening minute after Alexandre Lacazette failed to hit the target from a one-on-one situation. 

Within two minutes, Stuart Armstrong gave Southampton the lead, scoring from a wonderful delivery from captain James Ward-Prowse.

Five minutes later, Nicolas Pepe equalised with a neat finish. Bukayo Saka put the Gunners ahead after going past keeper Alex McCarthy, before both the sides created some very good scoring chances. 

The 19-year-old picked out Lacazette to seal all three points, with Arsenal dedicating the victory to absent captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who missed the game for personal reasons.

Lineker has hailed Saka as a ‘great talent’, adding he was ‘terrific’ against the Saints.

Former Arsenal striker and club legend, Ian Wright, also posted a brilliant message on Twitter, sharing his love for the youngster.

Saka once again produced an energetic performance and showed why he is touted as one of the brightest young talents in the country.

Only a month ago, the Gunners were fighting for survival. However, their latest win –  fifth win in six league games – have lifted them above Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side and up into the eighth spot, five points off a top-four position.