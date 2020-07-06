Gary Lineker and Henry Hunter react to Anfield banner put up ahead of Liverpool clash with Aston Villa

Liverpool secured their first-ever English Premier League title last week with seven games to go, and they are without a doubt the best team in the land by far.

While their first game as English champions ended in a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, the Reds quickly bounced back with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday to set a record of 24 successive home league victories.





It was Liverpool’s first game at their home ground since becoming champions, and a banner that read “LIVERPOOL FC – CHAMPIONS AGAIN” was put up at the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand.

The choice of the word “again” didn’t go down well with BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, and he took to Twitter to react thus:

Again? Are they not aware that football didn’t exist before the Premier League? https://t.co/h4HDRf7s4h — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 5, 2020

While they have 19 League titles, the first 18 came before the Premier League was founded in 1992.

Liverpool are champions again but are Premier League champions for the first time and are 18-time Football League First Division winners.

Not that it would matter to the fans, though, and they will hope to dominate English top-flight on a consistent basis following an incredible 2019-20 campaign.

Yesterday’s result saw them go 23 points clear at the top of the table, and they will aim to set and break many records between now and the end of the season.