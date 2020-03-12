Gary Lineker and Gary Neville react to report that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive to COVID-19 aka coronavirus this evening, and the Gunners’ upcoming fixtures in the Premier League and FA Cup are set to be affected.
Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis tested positive for the coronavirus a few days ago, and having been at The Emirates when the Greek side played against Arsenal in the second-leg of the Europa League last-32 14 days ago, the players who met with him were made to go into self-isolation until tomorrow, leading to the postponement of yesterday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.
The Gunners’ game with Brighton on Saturday was scheduled to go ahead as planned, but that doesn’t look feasible anymore, and the Premier League could be forced to put more of the club’s matches on hold.
Majority of the top leagues across Europe have already put their respective seasons on hold, with some playing behind closed doors, but the English top-flight is yet to take action.
Arteta’s ailment could now force them to postpone upcoming matches, and it will be interesting to see what happens.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and Manchester United legend Gary Neville have both reacted to reports that the Arsenal boss tested positive for coronavirus thus on Twitter:
Get well soon @m8arteta https://t.co/K1sGlFjy1o
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2020
Football is not that important.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2020
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2020
It needed a PL manager to contract the virus for them to act! Embarrassing leadership from the @premierleague
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2020
The Premier League has announced that it will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures following the news from Arsenal, and a suspension could be on the cards.
The Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19
Statement: https://t.co/ofi5DhIQZM pic.twitter.com/RmnxRHXooz
— Premier League (@premierleague) March 12, 2020