Gary Lineker and Chris Sutton react to Ruben Neves’s goal

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Wolves picked up a stunning 4-0 win at home in the Europa League last night.
A hattrick from Diogo Jota and a stunning second-half strike from Ruben Neves sealed a memorable European performance for Nuno’s side.
Wolves are now firm favourites to progress through to the next round. Espanyol have a mountain to climb and it is highly unlikely that Wolves will surrender their 4-0 lead in the second leg.
The Premier League side put in a complete performance from start to finish and Ruben Neves’ stunning striker stole the show.
The Portuguese midfielder controlled the ball on his chest and volleyed it in from outside of the box.
Popular pundits Gary Lineker and Chris Sutton have now reacted to Neves’ wonder strike on Twitter.
Their tweets read:
What about this for a stunning volley from Rúben Neves. Get in! pic.twitter.com/7nAWX7Idng
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 20, 2020
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 20, 2020
Neves has made habit of scoring world-class goals from the long-range and Wolves fans will be hoping for more of the same in future.
The midfielder’s ability to find the back of the net from the long-range is a priceless attribute and it can help Wolves in games in which they are struggling.
It will be interesting to see how Wolves perform in the second leg now. They will be hoping to go as far as possible in the competition and they certainly have what it takes to win it.