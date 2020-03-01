Gary Lineker and Chris Sutton react as Manchester City win Carabao Cup

Manchester City have won the Carabao Cup after beating Aston Villa 2-1 on Sunday at Wembley.
Pep Guardiola’s side have now secured their third League Cup win in succession, and their fourth in five years.
City, who won an historic treble of domestic trophies last season, went 2-0 up with goals coming from Sergio Aguero and Rodri.
Mbwana Samatta headed in from Anwar El Ghazi’s cross four minutes before the interval. Villa produced a spirited performance, but City thoroughly deserve the victory.
Former England striker turned football pundit Gary Lineker took to Twitter to express his reaction after the match.
Congratulations to @ManCity on winning the League Cup. Finally they’ve won a domestic trophy.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 1, 2020
Former Celtic striker turned football pundit Chris Sutton also shared his instant reaction on Twitter.
Well done to Man City… great effort from Aston Villa 👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 1, 2020
Although City dominated after the break, Villa came close to forcing into extra time when Bjorn Engels saw his header from a corner turned on to the woodwork by keeper Claudio Bravo.
City enjoyed 70% of possession, and attempted 22 shots of which they managed to keep four on target, according to BBC Sport.
It is indeed an incredible achievement for Manchester City to win the competition three times in a row. Although Guardiola’s side are unlikely to win the Premier League this season, they can end the season on a high by winning the FA Cup and the Champions League.