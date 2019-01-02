Blog Competitions English Championship Gary Lineker and Andy Couzens react to Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United result on Twitter

2 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest


Leeds United suffered back to back defeats under Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship for the first time after the Whites lost 4-2 against Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

The England legend and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was following another of Leeds United’s matches this season, and said it was a “cracking game”, and has been a “decent advert” for Championship football.

Former Leeds United player, Andy Couzens took to Twitter to express his reaction. He said although the result didn’t favour Leeds, the visitors created enough chances to win the game even with 10 men.

It was a captivating match that saw the Reds take an early lead when Jack Colback capitalised on a dreadful Adam Forshaw backpass.

Things got worse for Leeds when Kalvin Phillips was dismissed for a poor challenge on Adlene Guedioura.

Leeds showed great fighting spirit after the break with Jack Clarke and Ezgjan Alioski scoring in quick succession to put the visitors ahead.

Forest replied strongly. Colback drew Forest level with a tidy low finish, and Daryl Murphy’s header put Karanka’s men in front. And in the 76th minute, Forest wrapped up the match thanks to Ben Osborn’s stunning finish.

Leeds remain top of the Championship table with 51 points, two points ahead of Norwich City. Forest have jumped to 7th in the table, four points off the play off places.

