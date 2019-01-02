Gary Lineker and Andy Couzens react to Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United result on Twitter

Leeds United suffered back to back defeats under Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship for the first time after the Whites lost 4-2 against Nottingham Forest on Thursday.
The England legend and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was following another of Leeds United’s matches this season, and said it was a “cracking game”, and has been a “decent advert” for Championship football.
Cracking game this between Forest and Leeds. Decent advert for Championship football. 👏👏
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 1, 2019
Former Leeds United player, Andy Couzens took to Twitter to express his reaction. He said although the result didn’t favour Leeds, the visitors created enough chances to win the game even with 10 men.
Not the result we wanted but we made enough chances to win the game even with ten men!! Now time for the lads to rest and get ready for the next Leauge game against Darby few changes for the FA cup for me as well and let’s not forget we are still top of the league #mot #leeds
— andy couzens (@andycuz23) January 1, 2019
It was a captivating match that saw the Reds take an early lead when Jack Colback capitalised on a dreadful Adam Forshaw backpass.
Things got worse for Leeds when Kalvin Phillips was dismissed for a poor challenge on Adlene Guedioura.
Leeds showed great fighting spirit after the break with Jack Clarke and Ezgjan Alioski scoring in quick succession to put the visitors ahead.
Forest replied strongly. Colback drew Forest level with a tidy low finish, and Daryl Murphy’s header put Karanka’s men in front. And in the 76th minute, Forest wrapped up the match thanks to Ben Osborn’s stunning finish.
Leeds remain top of the Championship table with 51 points, two points ahead of Norwich City. Forest have jumped to 7th in the table, four points off the play off places.