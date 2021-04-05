Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer react to Newcastle draw against Tottenham

Newcastle United did well to come back from 2-1 down to secure a draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League yesterday.

The Magpies took the lead through Brazilian striker Joelinton early on in the first half but a quickfire brace from Harry Kane left them trailing after 34 minutes.

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock scored the vital equaliser for Newcastle five minutes from time and the performance will certainly give Steve Bruce’s side some much-needed confidence and belief heading into the remaining weeks of the season.

The Magpies are in the relegation battle right now and these draws could prove to be vital at the end of the season.

The likes of Fulham and Brighton dropped points yesterday and the Newcastle fans will be delighted with the outcome of their match.

Apart from the result, there were other positives for the Magpies yesterday.

Joelinton put on an assured display for his side and he managed to get on the scoresheet as well.

The former Bundesliga striker has been heavily criticised for his performances since joining the Premier League club but he was quite effective against Tottenham and it remains to be seen whether he can build on this performance now.

With Callum Wilson coming back from injury soon, Newcastle could suddenly have quite a few useful options in attack.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer also hailed the performance of the 24-year-old striker after the game.

A point was the least @NUFC deserved. A much better performance. Joelinton had his best game in a ⚫️⚪️ shirt. Well done Joe Willock 👏🏻👏🏻#NEWTOT — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) April 4, 2021

Meanwhile, popular pundit Gary Lineker reacted to Newcastle’s performance against Tottenham and here is what he had to say.

Very good point for @NUFC. Where there’s a Willock there’s a way. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 4, 2021

