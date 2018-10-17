Gary Cahill would be perfect for Celtic

According to reports from The Mirror, Chelsea defender Gary Cahill could leave the club in January in search of regular first team action.
Premier League outfit West Ham are reportedly interested in signing the England international.
Should Celtic be interested in signing the 32-year-old? He could actually be a really smart addition to the squad.
Celtic should be looking to bolster their defence in the January transfer window. That is one area where Brendan Rodgers seriously needs to invest.
Dedryck Boyata is still facing an uncertain future and the club may offload him in January. He has refused to sign a new deal, and the Bhoys should look to cash in on him.
The former Bolton defender could provide a good short-term option for the Bhoys over the second half of the season.
He brings with him a wealth of experience. He won two Premier League titles, one Champions League and one Europa League with the Blues and would offer Rodgers proven quality if he were to join.